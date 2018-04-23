Betway aids Mwimuto in noble cause

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Many aspiring footballers in the country give up on their dreams of playing in the world’s greatest leagues due to financial difficulties but things are about to change as international betting company Betway is embarking on a mission to promote sports in the nation.

This noble cause saw Betway crown Mwimuto Wailers as beneficiary of this month’s equipment donation. The Kabete ward team who are giving other teams in the Kabete sub-county league a run for their money have received shoes and other training equipment.

Mwimuto chairman Karugu Kiarie noted this gallant gesture from Betway will go a long way in ensuring the team scale to greater heights and raise the Kenyan flag high in future.

“I am very happy that my team will now focus more on football and other upcoming tournaments rather than shoes and training equipment thanks to the Betway donations,” said Kiarie.

Betway Country Manager Wanja Gikonyo said they are focused on supporting sports in the country and thus why they have started by impacting ordinary players.

“We would like to support ordinary Kenyans in their quest to do better and since we have seen there is a lot of talent in the country not only in football but rugby and athletics, we promise to keep supporting sports,” said Ms Gikonyo