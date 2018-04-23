Raila rounds of handshakes good for the country

The March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, which caught many off guard, was good for the country.

It instantly eased the tension that had gripped the country following last year’s hotly contested and divisive elections — August 8 General Election and the October 26 repeat presidential poll.

The erstwhile political foes announced that they would work together for the sake of peace and development. They also promised to unveil a nine-point agenda whose implementation road map would be crafted by a committee comprising their advisers and strategists.

And with it came the pledge of a creation of an office befitting Raila’s elevated status of coordinating and supervisory role in implementation of the agenda.

It is instructive to note that he had a similar role as prime minister in the grand coalition government formed after the 2007/08 post-election violence following the contested presidential election.

This time round, the relationship wears a different face. And may be as a prelude to the handshake, the President, in a climbdown from an earlier position of no talks, had indicated that he only supports the national dialogue “within the confines of the Constitution”.

In a nutshell, he was saying no to any form of power-sharing. But after the Harambee House meeting, ODM has been asserting the deal would be meaningless if it fails to address issues of inclusivity and electoral justice. For them, inclusivity can only be realised if the Constitution is amended to create new positions to accommodate some leaders.

I beg to disagree. Such changes would only benefit a few individuals at the expense of millions of Kenyans. In my view, country is lagging behind because the Constitution 2010 created a bloated government in the two levels of the government.

A huge of chunk of taxpayers’ money is being spent on paying salaries and allowances, maintaining, repairing and fueling status symbol fuel guzzlers and other expenses.

In the old constitution, we did not have the positions of governor, Women Rep, senator and MCA. The number of MPs stood at 210 and now we have 349. Raila made the right decision. While I agree he is one of Kenya’s most experienced politicians and may be hiding something up his sleeve, I disagree with those alleging Raila could be plotting to scuttle Jubilee’s 2022 succession plans.

Uhuru knows Raila’s history well, especially after the 2002 poll when he caused Kanu to implode, denying Uhuru the presidency and handing it to Mwai Kibaki. Back to the handshake, the decision would close the dark period of the endless politicking that has greatly affected the economy.

Raila has extended the handshake to other leaders across the country. He knows the leaders can make and break the country if they pursue selfish and divisive agenda.

Raila is striving to bring leaders and Kenyans together. Let us support his efforts. Questions have been raised as to why he is yet to shake hands with Deputy President William Ruto.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who is Raila’s confidante, has answered such concerns. According to him, the handshake between Raila and Ruto is coming soon. —The writer is a political analyst and blogger Nairobi