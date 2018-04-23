Kenyan universities must upgrade to 21st Century

The Kenyan university is in the throes of a major crisis. The university, in its current form, is on its deathbed, and like the pupa, will either emerge as a butterfly and fly away, or stunt and wither. Apparently, the leadership of the Kenyan university does not seem to have realised this.

There are several dynamics affecting university education today. The new economy is looking for new skills, but universities seem stuck in a time warp. Faculties such as commerce and engineering, in most universities, are still stuck in their traditional disciplines despite the explosion in specialisation in those sectors.

The irony is that Kenyans are now going abroad to gain skills in disciplines such as petroleum engineering. Other faculties are faring much worse.

The Matiang’i whirlwind that has turned the education system on its head over the last three years should have been seen by universities as the crisis opportunity that many organisations need to overhaul themselves. Instead they have spent the last few years fighting a battle of attrition against the Commission for University Education (CUE) and its demands for reforms. Globally, the trends in university education are changing.

The new trends demand that universities train graduates with global competence, professionals with capacity for work across borders and across cultures. This calls for internationalisation of the university system in countries, with strong and functional links across the global university chain.

Universities that are not working towards training graduates with global competence are not only doing their students great disservice, but are out of sync with the new global trends. What is the university leadership doing to transform the country’s universities, both public and private, into institutions capable of training the 21st century graduate?

The university of the 21st Century is a different animal altogether. Are our universities up to it? Lecturers have reduced themselves to the level of dukawallahs.

How can the whole system of university faculty demean themselves to the level of artisans by going on strike, not for research funding, not for opportunities for sabbaticals, no. But for a 10 per cent increase in wages! Salary should be the on the lowest rung when it comes to the reward system for university faculty.

The university lecturer should be busy presenting papers in conferences, writing in peer reviewed journals, publishing books, acting as external examiners, being visiting lecturers, working on research after research, in addition to preparing students to be the next generation of political, economic and social leaders. Instead, they have spent the last three years on the streets.

Is this what the country’s top brains are capable of? Just a question to these lecturers: when was the last time any of them wrote a research paper that was published in a peer reviewed journal?

Who will transform Kenya’s universities? Which vice chancellor wants to lead Kenya, indeed Africa, into creating the new Harvard of Africa? That universities such as University of Nairobi, Moi University and Kenyatta University, which have existed for decades and have their graduates as leaders in all spheres of life, still depend on the exchequer for money to pay their lecturers salaries is a huge indictment of the leadership that has been in charge of those institutions.

Great universities have managed to integrate themselves into the corporate world and create great alumni associations that have brought them huge grants, research partnerships, endowments et al. These universities are rich and pay their lecturers top dollar. They continuously develop their faculties.

They attract the best from anywhere in the world to join their teaching and research staff. When will the Kenyan university aspire to these heights? Students have started voting with their feet.

Many universities will atrophy. The leaders of these institutions cannot see the coming storm, even as many universities and courses have started attracting zero students.

The university leadership needs to benchmark with the great universities of the world. The future of university funding is not government, not for universities that want to thrive in the 21st Century. Universities are endowed with the best brains, an international environment, and the leeway to create so much energy, work, initiatives.

Can any university in Kenya truly call itself a centre of excellence attracting hordes of international students? When will a Kenyan university be sieving students from across the globe clamouring to enter its doors as a veritable citadel of knowledge?

Kenya is working towards becoming a global financial centre, a growing mining sector, while the computing explosion is creating a digital revolution.

This is part of the new economy that requires highly skilled professionals. Right now, many of these professionals are either trained outside the country or imported — in a country with at least 70 universities. —[email protected]