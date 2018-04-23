Kenyans win in London restores our honour

Athletics has that enviable magic to stir the rare and fervent patriotism among Kenyans — it ignites passions, unites and rallies us as a country to cheer our golden boys and girls in conquering the world.

And yesterday afternoon was such a moment when Kenyans shelved their individual, political, regional and ethnic persuasions and got glued to television screens, to watch and cheer the boys and girls in the London Marathon.

Top athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot won this year’s Virgin London Marathon in style, gliding to glory in unfettered ways to mark a great day for the country’s athletics and national pride.

Though so many kilometres away from home, the runners knew deep down in their hearts that the country was running with them in spirit and mind and as they cruised to victory and finally over the finish line, there was a huge roar of hurray across the country and in Kenyan Diaspora for the emphatic and historic win; they jumped up in joy, hugged each other and celebrated in the true spirit of being proudly Kenyan!

Yesterday’s wins come against the backdrop of the frustrating claims of doping cases and the recent poor performances in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia where the country returned its poorest medal haul in the history of the games since our first appearance in 1954.

The London conquest was inspirational and perished the memories of recent disappointments and challenges. To Kipchoge, it was the third time he won the world’s most famous and richest marathon, while to Vivian, it was her first win in a World Marathon Major (WMM) – the Formula One of the marathons.

The duo so easily devastated the challenges mounted against them, an indication that with determination, focus and discipline nothing is impossible. Perhaps, Kenyans can learn a thing or two from the athletes in facing and surmounting the many socio-economic and political hurdles that often threaten to decimate individuals and the country.

It is also a challenge to the government to not only invest more in sports to tap the budding potential to mould disciplined and focused personalities that the country so badly needs, but also create employment and wealth. It is time to ask the questions: What happened to the promise of state of the art stadia?

When will the sports policy be rolled out? And for his accomplishments, Kipchoge took home Sh5.4 million for winning and an added bonus of Sh5 million for finishing under 2 hours 5 minutes and an added dollop of sharing the majors $1 million (Sh100 million) with the winner of the women’s category. Kipchoge and Vivian, thank you for making us proudly Kenyan!