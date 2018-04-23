My visits genuine, Raila tells critics

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

National Super Alliance(Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta and visits to retired presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki have a hidden agenda of realigning the political landscape ahead of the 2022 poll.

He said the handshakes with his erstwhile fierce political foes are aimed at unifying the country and steer it from the path of self-destruction catalysed by divisive politics.

Raila trashed speculations that he was meeting key political pundits to strategise on new political alignment that would propel them into leadership in 2022.

There have been speculation that Raila’s visit to Moi was an indicator that he plans to back Gideon Moi’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

He has, however, denied the claims. Raila who spoke on Saturday during the burial of Uncle Mzee Oteke Alogo at Nyamira Kang’o village in Bondo constituency, said he still has planned a series of meetings with key leaders across the political divide to mend bridges destroyed by political competition.

“I have already made many visits and shaken hands with those perceived to be our political enemies not to initiate any political outfits but to build bridges across the country,” he said.

Negative ethnicity Raila said he opted to work with President Uhuru to address the crisis— negative ethnicity, impunity, corruption and social inequities— that are hurting the country.

He assured the memorandum of understanding he signed with Uhuru will soon be made public for implementation.

He stated the MoU was driven by the realisation that many Kenyans looked up to them to unlock the political deadlock for the sake of the country, adding that the handshake between them was a welcome relief to the country.

“I have watched Kenyans who were my supporter’s succumbing to bullets of the guns triggered by our soldiers whose sole duty is to protect Kenyans.

It’s the implementation of the handshake pact that would strengthen ethnic ties and enhance consultations that aims at solving our woes,” said Raila.