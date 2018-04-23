Kakamega faces hotels crisis as guests stream in

As guests and other visitors start arriving in Kakamega town for the 5th Devolution Conference which kicks off today, it has downed on them that most will have to seek accommodation elsewhere because of shortage of rooms.

The conference in which more than 6,000 people are expected to attend is being held at Kakamega High School but guests will have to look for accommodation elsewhere. Governor Wycliffe Oparanya admitted that the county does not have adequate hotels to accommodate all guests.

Most guests, he said, will have to look for accommodation in neighbouring counties — Kisumu, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia. “We are ready to hold the conference. We expect more than 6,000 visitors. Most of them will have to look for accommodation in neighbouring counties,” he said.

He asked hotel owners to take advantage of the conference to not only reap more profit but market the facilities beyond the event. The county boasts Golf Hotel, Rondo Retreat Centre, Shieywe Guest House and Logmma Hotel which are fully booked.

Kisumu county will cash in on the conference as more guests have opted to seek accommodation in the lakeside city. Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o says the county is home to several three-star hotels — Sovereign Hotel, Royal City Group of Hotels, the famous Imperial Hotel, Broad Park Hotel, the Vic Hotel, Wigot Hotel, Hotel Royal Swiss — for the comfort and convenience of guests.

Some hotel managers in Kisumu said they have already started receiving bookings from various counties. Vihiga county has Sosa cottages, Sun Set Hotel the famous Ambwere Alliance, Hams Hotel, Roddy’s Green Lounge, among others. This year’s devolution conference will focus on how to realign the counties development calendar with the national government’s “Big Four” agenda.

The Big Four agenda comprises food security, affordable housing, universal healthcare and industry which will dominate the conference’s deliberations. Oparanya said the ability to fulfill the agenda will dependent on mutual partnerships and support between the National and County governments.

Kakamega police bosses have assured the guests and other visitors maximum security during the four days event. They said they have received additional police officers to provide security during the conference.