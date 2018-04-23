We have no factions in Jubilee, says Ruto

DPPS and Winstone Chiseremi @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has denied the existence of factions in the Jubilee Party. “Those claiming that there are camps in Jubilee are day-dreamers.

What President Uhuru Kenyatta says is on behalf of the Jubilee Party and is final,” Ruto said when he addressed a group of leaders at the home of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri. He said opposition leaders were used to groupings because Nasa comprises many political parties with different ideologies.

While addressing a congregation at the PCEA Tabuga Church, the Deputy President urged leaders to embrace politics of empowering Kenyans. “Millions of Kenyans want universal healthcare, decent housing, high quality education and proper infrastructure,” he said.

Ruto said that it was time leaders realised that Kenya is greater than the politicians. Twelve Jubilee MPs who accompanied the Deputy President also dismissed calls for a referendum on the Constitution, saying the country cannot be on a perpetual campaign mode.

Meanwhile, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has assured the DP that Central Kenya region will support his presidential run in the 2022 election.

Speaking in Eldoret town during the first edition of Eldoret City Marathon, Waiguru said members of the Kikuyu community would reciprocate Rift Valley region’s support for Uhuru in the 2013 and 2017 elections by voting for Ruto.

“Let me assure members of the Kalenjin community that come 2022, our president will be William Ruto. We have already closed the succession chapter,” said Waiguru.