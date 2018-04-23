State to seize sacco loan cheats’ assets

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

Defaulters of loans in the cooperative movement risk having their assets seized by the government to recover the monies owed to savings and credit cooperative societies (saccos), the Commissioner for Cooperatives said on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner, Geoffrey Jang’ombe said defaulters owe saccos more than Sh8 billion in loans which have not been serviced over the years yet the loan cheats were still earning their monthly incomes apart from owning assets worth billions of shillings.

“We are not taking this matter lightly. The law empowers us to take action against defaulters as well as county governments which have failed to remit deductions as contributions to their respective societies,” said Jang’ombe.

He said so far the government had attached the accounts of Mombasa County government for failing to remit monies it had deducted from employees to their respective saccos adding that other counties that risked having their accounts attached included Nairobi and Nakuru.

Jang’ombe, who was representing the Commissioner for Cooperatives Mary Mungai, was speaking during Afya Sacco’s Annual Delegates Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

He told cooperative societies in the country to avoid borrowing externally from commercial financial institutions even if they were hard- pressed by their liquidity status due to delays in remittances from county or national government ministries.

“Savings and credit societies, the fastest growing sub-sector in the movement, have mobilised savings of more than Sh230 billion but the entire cooperative movement in Nairobi county alone has accumulated assets of more than Sh330 billion,” said the Commissioner.

He said the vibrant and dynamic cooperative movement in Kenya is the strongest in Africa , a key player in the economy, controlling about 43 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product.

Cooperative societies in Kenya employ more than 300,000 people, besides providing opportunities for self-employment to many more.

Jang’ombe said the top five Saccos in the country were led by Mwalimu with accumulated assets worth more than Sh40 billion, followed by Stima Sacco at Sh28 billion, Police Sacco at Sh22 billion, Afya Sacco at Sh16 billion and Harambe Sacco at Sh12 billion as at the last financial year.

Addressing the delegates’ conference Afya Sacco chairman Vitalis Lukiri said the society had accumulated total assets to the tune of Sh16.1 billion compared to the previous financial year’s Sh14.8 billion.

Lukiri said outstanding member loans stood at Sh13.1 billion compared to the previous financial year when they stood at Sh11.5 billion marking a growth of 13.2 per cent in a single financial year.

“The sacco achieved a turnover of Sh2.19 billion compared to the previous year when it stood at Sh2.16 billion, while expenditure increased by 4.2 per cent from Sh988.8 million the previous year to Sh947.4 million,” he said.

The chairman told sacco delegates that the society had accumulated a surplus for distribution of Sh845.6 million in the period under review compared to Sh782.3 million the previous year while the provision for loan loss stood at Sh359 million compared to Sh299 million the previous year.

He said that government efforts to favourably manage the country’s economic environment by enacting a law to control interest rates charged by commercial financial institutions did not reduce the society’s members’ demand for loans, but instead increased it.

The chairman said that the sacco had to introduce a variety of new products to raise additional income and recommended to pay interest and dividends on members deposits and shares at eight per and 10 per, respectively.