Leaders heap praises on fallen Baringo MP Grace Kipchoin.

JUDITH KEMEI

The 12th Parliament has lost yet another member to cancer after Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim succumbed while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital. She is the second after Kitui West’s Francis Nyenze, who died in December after a long battle with colon cancer. Kipchoim, who was eulogised by colleagues and constituents as a focussed leader and performer, had been battling stomach cancer for several years.

The MP who was serving her second term in the National Assembly has been battling the condition for the better part of her first term having been taken ill in 2014. In the last August 8 election, she was elected while in her hospital bed after a vigorous spearheaded by her supporters and members of her Constituency Development Fund committee.

Among those who sent tributes yesterday included Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

“The death of Grace has robbed her family, friends and the people of Baringo South constituency of an able, focused leader and a proven performer. She boasted of an enviable track record, which won her re-election while hospitalised,” said Ruto.

DP said the late MP was instrumental in championing cohesion and harmony among warring communities in the region and a key player in peace initiatives.

Muturi described her a s astute politician having fought all odds to become MP: “The late Kipchoim was a focussed Member in matters of her constituency as she was very concerned about the security situation in the area which as been bedevilled by insecurity for years.”

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis said it was a great loss to the county and country at large and it will take a long time to fill the gap left by the Jubilee MP. Senator Gideon Moi of Baringo said he had known Kipchoim as a leader who had the nerve of steel, always fighting for her people fearlessly to address insecurity.

Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen decribed her as a leader with compassion: “She represented the people of Baringo South with utmost dedication and passion. She was honest, humble and full of kindness. She was a true mother not just of her children but also her constituents.

She was peaceful. She is safe in the hands of Jesus. “ Baringo Women Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot in her condolence message said the county has lost a brilliant, intelligent, dedicated and down to earth leader. Some of her constituents also expressed sadness in losing a leader.

According to Chebet Mathew, Kipchoim was the “only known” Baringo legislator who fought cattle-rustling menace to its bottom. “She is going into the inscribed history with the League of Linah Kilimo of Elgeyo Marakwet as Kalenjin and categorically Rift Valley brave daughters,” noted Chebet.