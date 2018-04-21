Kenyan, 27, feted globally for fight against FGM

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

A Kenyan anti-Female Genital Mutilation crusader has been included in the list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2018 by Time Magazine. Nice Nailantei Leng’ete, 27, champions for alternative rites of passage to

ensure Maasai girls transit to womanhood without undergoing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Nailantei was supposed to undergo the rite when she was eight-years-old but she ran away.

She joins US President Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, Sadiq Khan, Justin Trudeau, Kim Jung Un, Rihanna, Tarana Burke, and Kevin Durant among other global personalities. At 21-years-old, she started the campaign that has helped 15,000 girls in Kenya to evade the cut, as well as early marriage.

“You are supposed to attend when other girls are undergoing circumcision to prepare you psychologically. I saw my friends dying, bleeding too much and fainting but they had to persevere,” she said. She notes that after seeing their suffering, she knew it was a thing she would not embrace as it was going to hinder her from realizing her potential.

“They thought I disrespected my family, community, they saw me as a bad example for going against them. They cursed me that I will never give birth, I will die for going against their tradition,” she said.

She acknowledges that it is not every girl who can take that risk of running away and hence they undergo the cut because they deal with people who have not gone to school and do not know its negative impact. “In this fight it is very hard in this community if we do not involve men.

Younger men are future husband of this girls hence we have to engage them to accept to marry uncircumcised girls and support them to study,” she said. Her nomination comes when parties in a case in which a Kenyan is seeking legalisation of FGM, have 21 days to file written submissions either by cluster or individually.

The case was filed at Machakos High Court before Justice David Kemei. So far, 10 organisations have been listed as interested parties where nine are anti-FGM bodies.

Some organisations enjoined in the case include the Federation of Women lawyers in Kenya, Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), Equality Now, National Gender and Equality Commission as well as Katiba Sasa.