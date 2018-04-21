Raila meets Kibaki, Sonko as ‘handshake’ spree continues

Retired President Mwai Kibaki yesterday met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in yet another meeting that has set tongues wagging. The meeting comes on the heels of another between Raila former president Moi at his Kabarak home two weeks ago.

Raila’s meeting with Moi was preceded by a handshake between him and his hitherto political nemesis President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House a month ago.

And yesterday while Kibaki and Raila did not address the media directly, those who accompanied them including Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Laikipia counterpart Nderitu Muriithi said the meeting was meant to promote national unity.

Later a statement from Raila corroborated the governors’ remarks. Kibaki also lauded the direction the country is taking. Earlier yesterday, Raila hosted Sonko at his Capitol Hill offices.

The meeting took place at the request of the governor. “The two discussed the state of the city. Sonko singled out garbage management as the biggest challenge facing his administration, but said he has put in place measures to address it,” said a statement.