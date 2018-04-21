Top WPL sides clash in crunch tie

Currently perched third on the Women Premier League (WPL) log after six matches, Oserian Ladies are looking to go top of the log when they face Makolanders today as the league enters the ninth round.

In a repeat of last season’s third place playoff where Oserian carried the day with a solitary goal to finish third overall, coach Hudson Odari is confident of bagging maximum points in the all- important match.

A win against seventh- placed Makolanders will see Oserian level unbeaten Thika Queens before their encounter on Sunday when Odari will guide his charges to their first ever encounter with the two-time champions.

The coach is confident that his players are able to handle the high pressure involved in the two matches arguing that the first match’s result will act as motivation to play in the Thika encounter.

Two wins would hand Oserian the lead at 21 points. On their part, defending champions Vihiga have a chance to redeem themselves after their shock defeat by Thika as they travel to Kisumu to face Kisumu All Starlets (Formerly Palos Ladies) and hosting Soccer Queens in Mumias on Sunday.