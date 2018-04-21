Jericho seek to bounce back in Super 8 league

Jericho All Stars seek to bounce back to their winning ways when they face off with defending champions Kawangware United in one of the eight Super 8 Premier League matches expected Saturday and Sunday.

This high-profile match will kick off from 3pm at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds. Jericho four-game unbeaten streak come to a sudden halt after going down 3-0 in the hands of debutants Leads United to drop to second place with 10 points, three behind leaders Makadara Junior LSA.

A wounded Jericho will be expecting to win this clash to assume the log and increase their chances of clinching the title that has eluded them for three consecutive years. Kawangware are yet to find the right bearing in the league as they have only secured two wins and lost the other two.

They are currently perched at eighth place with six points with an extra game in hand against Meltah. The last time these two giants met was on the final match day last season where they shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw that ultimately guaranteed Kawangware the 2017 title.

In other matches, leaders Makadara Junior League have an opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the 16-team log to six points when they take on fourth-placed Shauri Moyo Sportiff at Hamza grounds.

The hosts have won four and drawn once against NYSA and a win will ensure they continue with their fine form. Meanwhile, Shauri Moyo Blue Stars who have a game in hand will be keen to keep up their strong start when they cross swords with Leads United at Ziwani Grounds.

Elsewhere, Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) travel to Runda Githongoro ground to face RYSA as they hunt for three points to improve their rankings on the log where they sit 10th tied on five points with the hosts who lie 14th as a result of their lesser goal count.