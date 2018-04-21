Pensive wait for Gor in CAF pairings

Resurgent former continental champions Gor Mahia are crossing fingers for a favourable draw when CAF Competitions Committee conducts the Confederation Cup group stage draw on Saturday.

Gor sailed past Supersport United in the group stage play off and will be among the 16 teams pooled into four groups for the next round of matches commencing early next month. Following their relatively subdued co-efficient, Gor have been placed in Pot C alongside Al Masry of Egypt, Aduana Stars of Ghana and AC Djoliba of Mali.

There are three other pots, each composed of four teams from where K’Ogalo will get group opponents. In Pot 1, Algerian giants USM Alger lead Enyimba of Nigeria, AS Vita of DR Congo and Sudan’s Al Hilal. These four teams will be top seeds in each of the four groups.

The CAF Competitions Committee will then pick teams from Pot Two (CARA Brazzaville of Congo, ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast Young Africans of Tanzania and Williamsville also of Ivory Coast) as second seeds.

Pot Three in which K’Ogalo are placed, and the last Pot containing Raja Casablanca of Morocco, UD Songo, Berkane and Rayon Sports of Rwanda will then be drawn in either of the four groups to complete the draw.

The first round of group matches are scheduled for between May 5-7 with the second round scheduled for May 15-17. Gor will have a busy schedule henceforth as they juggle between continental glory and defending their local league crown.

The team received further financial boost from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who, in addition to paying for their airfare to South Africa, awarded the club Sh2 million while the playing unit got Sh1 million.

Sonko promised to speed up the renovation of City Stadium and vowed to help Gor find a permanent training ground which can be developed into a club house or Stadium.

“I will walk with Gor Mahia all the way and ensure the team remains stable because they have proven to be good representatives of this country. They have put is in the continental map football-wise and that needs commendation,” Sonko said.