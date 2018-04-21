Fans break into tears as Wenger quits Arsenal after 22 years

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal players in tears on Friday after announcing that he will finally step down as manager at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman, who joined Arsenal from Nagoya Grampus Eight all the way back in 1996, stunned players and staff by telling them about his departure completely out of the blue at the club’s London Colney training base.

He introduced the sudden revelation by telling them ‘I have bad news for you – I’m leaving the club at the end of the season.’ The squad were left crying, with the players looking at each other and having no idea what to say. Captain Per Mertesacker stood up and then gave a speech before nothing else was said.

After Wenger left the only noise was chairs scraping, with players leaving in shock. Wenger’s announcement also divided Arsenal fans, with many thanking him for his time in charge – while others posted messages saying good riddance.

However, Arsenal Football Supporters Club were among those to offer their admiration for everything their manager has done for the club.

Sportsmail understands that the club are looking to Germany for Wenger’s replacement.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Germany boss Joachim Low are among the frontrunners.

However, the board are also understood to like Brendan Rodgers.

Wenger penned an emotional statement to Arsenal supporters on Friday morning as he announced his departure, offering them ‘my love and support for ever’.

Wenger dropped the bombshell ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with West Ham at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

There has been open unrest at the Emirates in recent years following the Frenchman’s failure to win the league title since 2004. He has however won 10 major trophies during his time in north London and will be remembered as the club’s greatest ever manager.

He told Arsenal’s official website: ‘After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

‘I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. -DAILYMAIL