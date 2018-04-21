Police test for Stima in Kisumu

Unbeaten Kenya Police today afternoon face their toughest test yet as they meet leaders Western Stima at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Charles Omondi’s team have been in glossy form in the National Super League and are currently fourth in the standings with 21 points but with a match in hand.

As the Championship nears mid-season, Police are keen to push the limit and nothing comes bigger than a clash with the top boys who are currently on 27 points after 12 rounds.

In the past five matches alone, Western Stima has collected a perfect 13 points including their famous 2-1 win over big rivals KCB last weekend. Stima under Ugandan tactician Robert Mukubi will be keen to go for a killing using their key man John Mwita now on four goals.

However the immediate former Premiership outfit will have to contend with a resolute backline that has only conceded only seven goals in 11 matches.

The law enforcers also have in their ranks a lively attack duo of Jesse Mata and youngster Abraham Dawo to hunt for goals. Coach Omondi Korea of Police was feeling upbeat; “We are facing a quality side but on our end we are prepared.

The 90 minutes will decide the match so before then we are all square. What is important is that we stick to our plan.” Meanwhile, at the same venue 24 hours later, Kisumu Allstars welcome second- placed KCB in another tasty duel.

The former were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player against Ushuru last weekend thus losing on points to Ushuru. Now at eighth in the log on 18 points, Nickanor Aketch’s charges know full well the bankers led by Simon Munala and Chrispinus Onyango will be hungry for a win.

John Kamau’s outfit has a match in hand but have collected 23 points to their credit in the campaign. However, a confident Aketch in an exclusive interview with People Sport earlier in the week promised to tame the Bankers. “We studied them against Stima and we know what to do.

I believe I will be going into this match with the belief in the ability of my players to come good,” he said. Elsewhere, seventh-placed Ushuru will play host to Isibania FC at Karuturi Grounds today at 1300hours in a key match to Ken Kenyatta at the taxmen’s dugout.

The experienced tactician will be looking to scale up the ladder after an indifferent start to the season which saw him drop easy points.

Dan Musta’s border boys have endured an inconsistent campaign but on a good day are no pushovers. Now at 13th spot in the log, Ushuru must be full wary of the potency Isibania could pose.