Into Lemek’s wild

If we were meant to stay in one place, we’d have roots instead of feet. And it is this sentiment that resonated as I packed away for a three-day vacay in Lemek Conservancy in the Masai Mara ecosystem.

While it was my second trip to one of the most famous reserves in the world, it was a journey of many firsts, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. The Mara Concord Game Lodge along the banks of River Mara would be my home for the next few days.

To be honest, up until that moment I saw raging wild waters of River Mara crushing the banks, it hadn’t really sunk in. A part of me was too lost in the head, and only something as wild and violent could pull me back to reality.

And reality, thank goodness, was better than the stuff of dreams. Waking up to the roars of giant hippos, some as long as 16.5 feet and up to 5.2 feet tall barely a breath away was intoxicating. Their grunts and puffs, as crocodiles idled by the river, was a sight to behold.

I fell in love with the moments, it was impossible not to. The lodge, located on the Eastern edge of the reserve, sits on a 26-acre plot, which offers you a tranquil stay amongst tropical gardens.

When I was not up to no good with my new bestie (the cheekiest most adorable vervet monkey) at the pool area, I was watching the sunset from their tastefully furnished chalets.

The lodge has 64 chalets and one VIP cottage. At the Mara Concord, dining was a sumptuous affair. From a fusion of traditional African, oriental and modern European cuisine to a hippo pool breakfast by the river to bush barbeque dinners to sundowners. It was just so enjoyable to say the least.

While Lemek Conservancy made quite an impression, the Musiara Gate, the entrance between the Trans Mara region and the Mara National Game Reserve, had it beat hands down.

We saw more than 40 elephants in just two days, a lioness with four cubs, the king of the jungle himself, giraffes necking, buffaloes, hyenas, wildebeests — and the marvel of all, Musiara swamp.