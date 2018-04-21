Habibi’s Lebanese treat

I had been looking for a good restaurant along Mombasa Road where I could enjoy a good meal on a weekend. As I drove down the busy road one Saturday afternoon, I decided to make a stop at Southfield Mall on North Airport Road in Nairobi.

On my way there, all I wanted was to visit the food court, which my friends had been telling me to try. In my trail of thoughts I missed the exit to the mall, luckily there was another turn ahead that led me to the mall. The place gives a breathtaking cite with its incredible artistic design.

On the ground floor are some eateries and coffee joints, but I ignored them, since I was craving for a specific meal that couldn’t be found in the joints. I made my way to the escalator, which took me to the first floor where I had to take an elevator to the second floor that hosts the food court.

I was amazed at how spacious the court was. I assumed it could hold more than 100 people at one sitting.

Before I made a chase for my seat, the servers were already on me with menus in their hands.

They followed me like a king and his servants, but I was brought down to earth when my stomach rumbled, as we headed for my seat.

There were different restaurant menus on the table, but one in particular caught my attention. This was the Habibi Restaurant’s menu, a Lebanese restaurant.

I had always wanted to try out a foreign dish and the opportunity had presented itself on this day. I decided to give it a try and on the menu, I stumbled on shawarma.

I chose the shawarma, but the waiter told me it comes with fries or rice with beef or chicken. I gave the menu another look and decided to take it with fries and beef.

The meal took about seven minutes to be served to this hungry man, and as the plate settled on the table, I was already salivating thanks to the appetising aroma. I could not wait any longer, so I rushed to wash my hands and within a minute I had already dived into my meal.

The well-cooked beef was soft to chew unlike in some other nondescript restaurants where I’d find the chewing getting really tough. I cleared the meal in about 20 minutes after which the waiter rushed to my table to inquire if I needed anything else, but I was already satisfied.

I paid the bill and just right outside the food court there was an open parking, where one can enjoy a refreshing breeze and an amazing view of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, including the runway.

That’s beautiful, right? As I drove out of the mall having enjoyed a foreign dish, one of the things in my bucket list, I vowed to return to Habibi Restaurant for more relishing experiences.