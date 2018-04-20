Gor pip SuperSport Utd to reach Confed Cup group

Jubilation and optimism marked Gor Mahia’s return to the heart of continental club football after a feisty 2-2 aggregate score in CAF Confederation Cup round of 16 against South African outfit Supersport United on Wednesday night.

The 16-time Kenyan champions will for the first time in 31 years play in the group stage of a continental competition thanks to Francis Kahata’s 61st minute priceless goal away from home in a tie SuperSport won 2-1.

Having won 1-0 at home 10 days prior to the return leg, K’Ogalo needed a draw of any kind or an away goal to reach the money stage for the first time since 1987.

And the inventive midfielder guaranteed that with his cool header after George Odhiambo’s rasping shot came of Supersport goalkeeper’s feet and fortuitously presented itself to Kahata.

One minute prior, Gor Mahia skipper Haron Shakava had pulled SuperSport level in the two-legged tie by scoring in his own net.

Jaded but determinedly holding on, Gor Mahia who’s shambolic travel plans saw them arrive in Pretoria, South Africa sixteen hours before kick-off endured a nervy final 22 minutes after Thomas Mnyamane had prodded the hosts ahead.

After three decades of botched attempts, the Kenyan club defied great odds to see out Supersport and land into moneyed league. The Ministry of Sports which, had committed to pay their air tickets pulled out on the eve of departure leaving the team stranded in what seems more like sabotage than logistical mix-up.

The ministry had previously purchased return tickets for Gor Mahia’s travels to Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea as part of the governments mitigation for inflated taxation on betting firms.

The trip to Pretoria was in their budget until one day to departure when Gor Mahia secretariat was referred to Football Kenya Federation for their tickets. A jubilant Dylan Kerr heaped praises on his charges after the game. “Our greatest enemy on that pitch was fatigue owing to the late travel.

We tried our best to make the players rest, be comfortable and ready to face the game with full focus. The first half went very well and we could have been ahead but they returned with a lot of pressure in the second period.

Still we were defending well and it was unfortunate to give them a goal,” Kerr said after the game in Pretoria. Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya who pledged cash award to the team for their feat, lauded the performance and tipped Gor to go all the way and win the competition.