Ouma’s work cut out as Starlets prepare for Cecafa

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has his work cut out as he guides his charges to the third edition of the Council of East and Central Africa (CECAFA) Women Senior Challenge slated for May 11-22 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ouma’s provisional squad of 26 will head to residential camp in Machakos on April 25 where they will have 14 days of preparation as they are expected to fly out to Kigali on May 9.

The coach, having guided the side to a second place finish in the last edition held in Uganda, has his eyes set on clinching the title that Tanzania denied him in Uganda.

“I expect stiff competition but we will prepare for the championship with the trophy in mind. I have ensured a strong squad in my call-ups and the positions are open to anyone who shows the zeal and skill to fit what we need in the team. I am confident we will choose the best,” said Ouma.

The squad has seen the inclusion of new faces in Annette Kundu and Ruth Ingosi of Eldoret Falcons,Phelistus Kadari from Vihiga Queens and Thika’s Jerada Akinyi and Faith Kwamboka.

“I expect the new players to bring out the best in them. I have watched them play in the Women Premier League and they deserve the chance to win a position in the national team. This also increases the level of competition for positions and I am assured I will have the best team in Rwanda,” added Ouma.