Nigerian Super Eagles star offers insights

Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi has underscored the need of Kenya investing in youth football if the country is to prosper in the sport.

Amokachi who has just left Kenya after presenting Morocco’s bid book to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup reminisced the yester-years, 1997 to be precise, when a youthful Kenyan team, then handled by the late Reinhardt Fabisch, gave Nigeria a run for their money in a 1-1 draw in a first leg of a World Cup qualifier in Kasarani. “This (Kenyan) was a national team per excellence.

They really gave a hard time and I could not imagine that we had to come from a goal down to share the spoils with them. That tells you that football dynamics in Africa have changed and you can no longer afford to under estimate the so-called nondescripts,” said Amokachi.

Nicknamed “The Bull” during his heyday, Amokachi said he relished his partnership with Jonathan Akpoborie and Emmanuel Amunike during the high noon at a sold out Kasarani Stadium in which Kenya struck first through the late Ken Simiyu before Akpoborie pulled off the equaliser for Nigeria late in the game.

Although Harambee Stars lost the reverse fixture 3-0 at Surulere Stadium in Lagos, Amokachi who has previously played for Everton among other English teams was convinced that Kenya was teeming up with talent and stressed on the need of the country’s football managers scouting for more youthful talent for continuity.

“You see, young players always try to prove themselves and are hungry for success and if Kenya reverses to the trend in which they gave young players a chance, I foresee the country going places,” said Amokachi whose all-time favourite player is his fellow country-man Rashidi Yekini.

Apparently, Yekini was Amokachi’s mentor when the latter was playing football at the rugged terrains of Lagos in early 90s. Then as fate would have it, Amokachi, after playing for nondescripts sides in the Nigerian commercial capital, attracted the eyes of national team selectors and was deployed as twin striker to Yekini.

Born on December 30, 1972, Amokachi has been the technical director of the Nigerian national team since 2006. In the World Cup performances, he has won the African Footballer of The Year Award three times. As a forward he was known for his speed, technique and physical strength, which earned him the nicknames Black Bull and Black Train.

Amokachi, who is also very popular and well known in his country, contributed to Nigeria’s top two tournaments to the World Cup along with his erstwhile attack partner Amunike. He scored the first goal of the UEFA Champions League with Clun Brugge on November 25, 1992, beating CSKA Moscow 1-0.

Ranked as one of Nigeria’s finest players of all times, Amokachi was discovered while playing for Ranchers Bees by Nigerian national team coach Clemens Westerhof who brought the talented player to the 1990 Africa Nations Cup and soon Amokachi moved to play for Club Brugge in Belgium.

He competed in the new format of the Champions League, and became the first player to score in the competition, after his goal secured a 1–0 win in the opening match in the group stage against CSKA Moscow.

Amokachi went on to win the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, famously infuriating manager Joe Royle by bringing himself on as a substitute, then proceeding to score two goals in the semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

He went on: “For Kenya to excel in sports, there is need of putting in place structures through sports academies and this is the main priority. By this, I mean nurturing talents in all the disciplines.”