Entertaining action as KISA festival enters quarter-final

Philip Kamakya @Peoplesports11

Kwale and Makueni football men teams stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Kenya Youth Inter-counties fourth edition which entered day four at Unoa Grounds in Makueni County.

Hosts Makueni were the first side to sail through following a dramatic 6-5 win in the knockout stages against Elgeyo Marakwet in a penalty shootout after the tie ended 0-0 in the normal time and extra time.

The Richard Kanyi coached side squandered a penalty they won in the second half with their opponents also missing clear chances in dying moments of the extra time sending the tie to the shootouts after the stalemate. In a post-match interview Kanyi said he expects a big challenge in the next quarter-final tie.

“We knew it won’t be just a walk in the park against Elgeyo Marakwet because before making it to the last 16 they downed former champions Kajiado in preliminary matches.

We have now to focus on our next match and were taking one game at a time,” said Kanyi who was ousted as the Harambee Starlets tactician a few weeks ago.

Makueni will face Isiolo in the last eight on Friday morning after the latter edged Kirinyaga 1-0 to sail through. In other matches, the 2015 champions Kwale thrashed 2016 semi-finalists Meru 3-1 to make it the quarter-finals as they quest to reclaim their title they last won on their home soil three years ago.

Kwale led 3-0 first half before Fabian Kimathi scored a consolation goal for his side in the dying moments of the tie. The coastal side will now square it out in the last eight with Nakuru who downed 2014 first edition hosts Laikipia 1-0 in their en route the quarters.

Inaugural competition winners Kajiado saw off Tana River 4-2 in a penalty shootout after 1-1 stalemate booking last eight berth against Nyandarua.

Kitui will face Turkana in the quarters after they edged Kiambu 2-1 with their next opponents downing Embu men 2-1 in the knockout stage. The last eight fixates are set to be played on Friday morning before semi-finals take place in the afternoon.