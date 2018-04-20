Bomet welcomes 100 teams as volleyball league throws off

Felix Yegon @PeopleSports11

More than 100 teams are expected to take part in this year’s Kenya national volleyball tournament to be staged in Bomet this weekend.

The three-day action that doubles up as a national league and open volleyball competition has been organised by the county government of Bomet in partnership with Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF).

Bomet Youth and Sports acting executive member Bernard Ngeno yesterday said teams and clubs from various universities across the country, schools, financial institutions, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons and even public and private companies have confirmed their attendance.

“Some of the big clubs expected in the national league include Kenya Pipeline, Ulinzi, Posta, GSU, and Kenya Prisons,” Ng’eno said.

The league will be played alongside the tournament at Silibwet and Chepngaina fields, where 24 teams will take part in the national league while more than 60 teams will feature in the open tournament. He said: “It will be a big event and we are privileged as a county to be hosting it…we would like to thank the national body for choosing Bomet to host this high-profile competition.”

The county, he said, will be sponsoring 20 teams to participate in the competition. “We had to relocate from Bomet town because the two fields we have, are damaged and flooded by the heavy rains that we are now experiencing hence not favourable for it,” he noted.

He said the event being held for the first time in the county will be an opportunity and a big boost for them to “‘sell’ our county in terms what we have…so far we have had all the hotels booked for that major happening.”