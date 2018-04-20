Mediocre preparations, faulty selection and under hand deals

After registering one of the worst performances in a global competition ever, athletes and officials have been trickling back in the country in batches unnoticed from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, unlike previously when the team received heroic welcome from similar outings.

Kenya performed dismally at the Games, only managing 17 medals, four gold, seven silver and six bronze to finish 14th in the table rankings. A steep drop from the last games four years ago where they were ninth with 25 medals in the bag.

It is now emerging that ill preparations, poor selections and poor management of the team led to the dismal performance. According to some members of the team who sought anonymity, athletes’ support personnel went missing in Goal Coast leaving runners without proper aid.

One athlete is said to have waited for three days to see a doctor after his race as some of the responsible officials were either shopping, sight seeing or visiting friends and relatives in the city. His pleas in the group WhatsApp went unheeded and he had to contend with his situation.

The team management also failed to include specialist sprint coaches leaving athletes without proper training prior to the games. There also claims that some officials parted with a kickback fee of between Sh30,000 and Sh70,000 to be included into the team long before the traveling athletes were even selected.

The team’s Chief de Mission Barnabas Korir, however, refuted the claims and urged anyone with such information to mention names and provide evidence. “I’m not defending anyone, but we need factual information. Anyone with information should come out with evidence, otherwise I feel the Games were managed very well,” said Korir.

From the heights of management to lower cadres, the common denominator was what would ultimately get into the pocket. One official who requested anonymity for fear of being excluded from future ‘lucrative’ championships and games opened up to People Sport the intrigues of getting into the team. “You must know someone high up or part with some money to be selected as part of the team.

Very few on no coaches are selected into those teams. Either you have some influence, which would be need during elections or you are friends with someone inside or you pay something like a bribe. And a lot of people are willing to part with thirty thousand to be included.

They will come back with half a million,” he said. He added: “I can tell you that right now the officials who will go to Africa athletics Championships in Nigeria are already known.

It is foolhardy for some brilliant coach with athletes in their stable to think they have a chance. Money, friendship and connections are what matters during such situations.”

An athlete who won bronze at the games but also sought anonymity, said the coaches did not put emphasis in the Games and it was upon individual runners to put in effort. “Athletes prefer to work with his known tactician.

Some of the coaches we found in the camp draw up a really different training programme to the ones we had started the season with. That really mixes up things and hamper medal chances. If an athlete is not resolute on what they need then there is plenty of mess during the pre-games training camp,” said the athlete.