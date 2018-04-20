Lack of students sounds death knell for varsities

by Seth Onyango @SethManex Private universities and satellite campuses of public varsities face a bleak future as an acute shortage of students enrolment begins to manifest as a result of stringent admission requirements set by the Ministry of Education.

So hit are some campuses by the drop in student enrolment that their closure could be imminent unless urgent interventions are made. Already, private tertiary institutions that failed to attract applicants in the recent placement of university and colleges for the academic year 2018/19 are weighing what options remain for them to remain in operation.

There is growing uncertainty over where the universities, private and public that offer parallel programmes will source students after the government announced it will directly absorb all the candidates who scored a mean grade of C+ and above in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

To compound their dilemma, the State will absorb all qualified prospective students as well as admitting students with weaker passes who were hitherto reserved for the private universities. Commission for University Education (CUE) chairman Chacha Nyaigoti-Chacha said plans are underway to absorb 100,906 students who scored between C plain and C- (minus) for diploma courses.

Already, 28,866 students have been selected to public universities and colleges offering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) diploma courses. Currently, Kenya boasts 4,450 vocational training centres and 11 national polytechnics. With most of them expected to enrol students, private universities will face acute shortage of freshmen for degree and diploma programmes.

To survive, private universities and colleges might be forced to stop offering some degree programmes that fail to attract sufficient number of applicants. In what highlights the impending mass closure of tertiary universities and colleges, both public and private, Kisii University’s Kabarnet Campus’ students on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the imminent closure of their institution.

Of great concern to private institutions is that dwindling enrolment will negatively affect their financial situation, leaving them badly constrained to cover high operational and personnel costs.

Zetech University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene said the decreasing number of students admitted through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) has seen most of private universities end up with few student applications compared to what they had planned for.

Prof Munene argued that the effects of the low placements will be experienced on human capital and university staff may be laid off to reduce the wage bill considering they had expanded their capacity to accommodate new intakes.

“Some of the universities’ staff might be laid off as institutions had budgeted for a higher number of students but the placement has seen low intake. We hope this is resolved in future to avoid experiencing more negative effects on the universities,” said Prof Munene.

Private universities will also struggle to pay rent with some already facing possible eviction. It will also constrain their infrastructural development considering some upcoming satellite campuses don’t have even the most basic facilities like libraries and Internet connection.

Nyaigoti said there is no course for worry because the sector is now experiencing a self-regulating process. He challenged private institutions noted for offering questionable programmes to improve their standards.