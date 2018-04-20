Preserve cultural heritage, urges First Lady

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has underscored the need to preserve the diversity of the country’s rich cultural heritage, saying it enhances Kenya’s identity at the global arena.

She said in promoting culture, focus must be placed on positive values that boost peace and harmony. The First Lady spoke in Lodwar yesterday where she presided over the official opening of the 4th Turkana Cultural and Tourism Festival. “Today also celebrates harmonious living.

Because blending communities together accords us the capacity to co-exist and foster better understanding among people — hopefully to make us stronger,” she said.

The annual festival, dubbed Tobong’u Lore (coming home), is staged to showcase the Turkana rich cultural heritage and diversity, apart from being used as a networking platform with opportunity for economic and innovative exchange of ideas.

The event attracted more than 20,000 delegates from across the country as well as government and political leaders from the neighbouring countries of Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Delegates from neighbouring countries were also accompanied by cultural troupes, which showcased their cultural lifestyle through dance and songs.

Speaking during the occasion host Governor Josphat Nanok said the cultural event has helped restore peace and harmony between the Turkana people and their neighbours both within and beyond the country’s borders. “This event helps us to celebrate peace. It provides us an opportunity to identify ourselves as one people,” said Nanok.