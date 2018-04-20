Offices flee Kisumu town centre as rents rise sharply

Commercial businesses gatecrash the lakeside city’s housing estates, as CBD gets expensive and congested with traffic and hawkers

Roberto Muyela @PeopleDailyKe

High costs of renting space in commercial buildings in Kisumu city centre is forcing offices to seek cheaper options. Some businesses have resulted to establishing offices in cargo containers as others take advantage of the cyber space where they have set up virtual offices.

The most popular option, however, is converting private homes in residential estates into offices. Kenneth Otumba, the Kisumu branch manager of Tysons Real Estate Limited, says offices have gate crashed most high-end residential areas, for instance Milimani and Tom Mboya estates, which now host dozens of offices.

Other residential areas, which have been encroached by offices include Migosi, Kenya-Re and Lolwe estate. “High office rents in the CBD is one of the factors which have pushed offices to the residential areas,” he says.

Otumba says to own an office in Mega Plaza or Reinsurance Plaza (which still have vacant rooms), one has to part with between Sh80,000 tand Sh100,000.

“A 1,000 square feet office is charged between Sh80 and Sh100 per square foot,” he says. On the contrary, in residential areas, an average office located in a four-bedroom house in gated compound may cost between Sh50,000 and Sh80,000 per month.

It also provides bigger rooms compared to an office secured within the CBD. “The tenant may modify the house to fit their office needs. This will include temporary or permanent partitioning, laying of telephone and Internet cables and also increasing the number of washrooms,” explains Otumba.

The reconstruction of the house will be based on the agreement the tenant will have signed with the landlord since some property owners do not allow reconstructions on their property. Dave Karia, the Managing Director of Lake Estate Agency Limited, says apart from negotiable rent rates and bigger spaces available in residential estate, the suburbs also provide free parking yards for staff and clients.

This is a major boost for offices located in the estates. In contrast, visitors and workers in offices in the CBD have to contend with daily parking rates. Karia says the high rent rates within Kisumu city could be as a result of the high costs of property.

To own an acre of land within the CBD, one must pay at least Sh200 million. “The same size of land in Milimani costs Sh100 million while in Tom Mboya Estate, it will be sold about Sh50 million,” he says.

According to Otumba, offices for instance those belonging to communication and security agencies are better placed in residential areas than within the CBD. The television and radio stations need more space to erect their communication masts. He singles out Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) offices, which are located in Milimani.

“Due to limited space within the CBD, the landlord may also charge for the space occupied by the mast regardless of whether the mast is within the compound or on the highest point of the building,” says Otumba. In Kisumu town, most radio stations and security firms are also located in the estates.

Otumba says such facilities need bigger spaces for staff to perform parades and drills as well as erect their communications masts, noting that such space is hardly available in the town centre.

“Security firms are contracted to provide security services in nearby homes, which makes it easier for them to respond during a security emergency,” explains the valuer.

Residential estates provide flexible and shorter property lease agreements of even two years, which, he says, is ideal for NGOs that are not certain of funding or may just need an office for a short time.

“On the other hand, commercial buildings in the CBD are only let to tenants at six-year leases or more which guarantees the landlord income for a longer period,” he says.

Although these locations are cost-friendly and advantageous to office space seekers, however, their intrusion into the residential areas has dealt a blow to tenants who may wish to live in quiet places with little traffic.

Jenipher Odipo, a resident of Tom Mboya Estate, says the trend is unfair as it may soon render some residents homeless. “There is nothing I can do if my landlord decides to push me out so that he can house an office tenant. I will just move out and look for a different place to reside,” says Odipo.

She suggests that office space seekers should stick to houses specially made to accommodate them. “This will help ease the pressure on residential areas,” Odipo says.

According Karia, most occupants of these residential houses-turned-offices are NGOs who get donor funding and, therefore, can afford to pay slightly higher rates than what a traditional tenant would have paid per month.

“The landlord will easily kick out or refuse to accommodate a family paying Sh50,000 per month and opt for an office tenant paying Sh60,000 for the same house,” says Karia.

Otumba says while entertaining an office client in a residential house is lucrative for landlords, there are risks of heightened wear and tear due to increased traffic in the house.

The offices also increase the demand for electricity, sewerage and water besides congesting roads in once quiet suburbs. He says converting residential houses into offices may not be the best of option since it leads to increased traffic in the neighbourhood, which infringes on the rights to privacy of tenants. He blames the escalating pressure on residential estates on abuse of “change of user” laws by landlords.