Customary practices often deny women land inheritance rights

Rachael Korir from Kericho county, popularly known as Mama Rachael, couldn’t hold back her tears when she narrated how she has been in and out of courts for almost three decades. She had been trying to get help for her to inherit a share of her father’s 42 acres.

Rachael, 70, and from a family of nine children — three sisters and six brothers — is a single mother. When their father passed away in 1980s she was chased away by her brothers.

Despite the efforts by her uncles (fathers brother) to fight for her rights to get her share, this never succeed even after a court order, which ordered the family to subdivide the land equally among the nine children.

“After seeing that my brothers were so much determined to chase me away, I sought legal justice, but to no amends as they have money to dish out,” she says.

Rachael is not the only woman who has issues with land ownership. In Kenya, more than 90 per cent of women don’t own land.

Although women’s land rights are often affirmed unequivocally in the constitutions and international human rights conventions in many African countries, customary practices usually prevail on the ground and often deny women’s land inheritance.

“Gender inequality in land ownership has been a serious constraint to progress towards securing equitable access to land.

This has been flagged out in Sustainable Developments Goal Agenda 2030, African union vision 263 agenda, Maputo protocol 2003 and as envisaged in the African union declaratory commitment to attain 30 per cent of documented land rights to women by 2025,” said Kenya Land Alliance (KLA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Odenda Lumumba.

A recent report, Kenya Land Issuance Disaggregated Data Analysis by KLA reveals a gaping gender disparity in issuance of land title deeds since 2013. KLA disaggregated and analysed 1,000, 099 out of about 3,200,000 titles issued, where women only got 103,043 titles representing 10.3 per cent, while men got 865,095 titles representing 86.5 per cent.

This is due to cultural baggage impacting on women and land ownership. This glaring disparity is manifest when viewed against the actual land sizes titled for women and men.

The data sampled shows that out of 10,129,704 hectares of land titled between 2013 and 2017, women got 163,253 hectares representing a paltry 1.62 per cent, while men got 9,903,304 hectares representing 97.76 per cent.

“Only Embu and Uasin Gishu counties with 57 and 52 per cent respectively have high percentage of land issued to women,” he said. According to Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), less than five per cent of title deeds are held jointly by men and women.

Kitui tops the list with 13.7 per cent followed by Ugenya with 7.8 per cent of joint title deeds while Murang’a, Narok North and Naivasha do not not even have a single joint title deed for duration of five years starting 2013.

Odenda says even though some women are aware that they are legally entitled to inherit a share of the land, they tend not to demand for their rights because there are no laws and policies to protect them. “There is need for action, advocacy and support to ensure that women are included equally in land ownership rights.

They need to have their legal right to own land and property so that they can have legal independence irrespective whether they are married or not,” he said.

National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Mohammed Swazuri says despite Kenya making strides in the land ownership rights, women still lag behind due to mistrust.

This is especially so in marriage institutions where spouses hide title deeds, resistance, reluctance and refusal by men to guarantee them ownership rights.

He stresses the need for the Ministry of Lands to ensure land records are well kept to curb the imbalance and to complete digitisation of land registers to fast-track access to information on land.

“There is need for the government to ensure that all the land information is accessible by all, to curb the long processes of seeking the same.

The ministry should also fast-track digitisation of data on land registry,” Swazuri says. Odenda says despite Kenya having one of Africa’s most progressive constitutions, guaranteeing equal rights to own property, about two-thirds of Kenya is owned by communities without formal title deeds, usually passed down from father to son. This makes it hard for women to secure rights except through their husbands – often the only parties recognised in community deals.