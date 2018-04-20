Kepsa backs local vehicle inspectors

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has appealed to Parliament to prevail on the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) to involve local companies in motor vehicle inspection once the new regulations on inspection of all motor vehicles come into force.

In a memorandum to the National Assembly Committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing, Kepsa’s road transport sub-sector asked the committee to ensure that inspection centres, which will be opened by NTSA once the new regulations are enacted, are manned by locals and not foreign firms.

“We are appealing to the committee to guide NTSA during the ongoing process of coming up with new regulations on inspection so that motor vehicle inspection is done by local and not foreign companies.

This is the practice even in places like UK. But we fear that NTSA may include in the regulations rules which may lock out local companies during tendering,” said the chairman of Kenya Motor Repairers Association Bernard Ngoge.

Earlier this year, the Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia restricted NTSA to inspecting and certifying public service vehicles only.

However, NTSA sought to have all vehicles inspected periodically as one way of stemming road accidents arising from faulty vehicles. In March, NTSA invited Kenyans to give their opinions on the draft bill on motor vehicle inspection regulations, including private cars.

The committee chair, David Pkosing appealed for caution in Kepsa demands saying that in the past local firms have failed to offer services as required.

“While all of us are in support of protecting our people and assisting them get opportunities, you must also ensure you do your work properly because most locally contracted firms do not deliver and even Kenyans are happy seeing foreign companies awarded contracts,” he said.