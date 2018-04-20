Western Kenya reaps big from delicacy with health benefits

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

The edible insect industry is literally taking western Kenya by storm, with traders reaping big as rainy season heralds the arrival of the winged termite delicacy and cash magnet.

As businesses rake in thousands of shillings and demand skyrockets, researchers are becoming curious and devising ways to produce the insects, known locally as tsiswa, in large numbers. Scientists say the delicacy valued for the way it tastes and eaten with ugali, a popular dish in the region, is a crucial source of protein and nutrients like Zinc.

Although no statistics is readily available on how much traders make annually, the business has become so big with World Bank pumping in Sh600 million to construct an education and research centre on edible insects in Bondo town, Siaya County.

Africa Centre for Excellence in sustainable use of insects as food and feeds (Insefoods) has been established at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

The facility seeks to break the cultural attitude towards using insects as food to help alleviate poverty by boosting food security, thus pushing the region towards self-sufficiency. Insefoods director Adrian Mukhebi said the facility is expected to devise ways of producing edible insects in large quantities.

“The institution aims to devise ways of producing edible insects in large numbers without harming the environment to meet the expected demand once the idea is commercialised,” he added.

According to agricultural and insect experts from the region, the current rains are a natural breeding cycle for the termites which dealers and many consumers exploit to capture the insects – in extremely large quantities – to satisfy the never-ending demand.

Virtually every adult in the region knows when the insects are ready to emerge from underground and to lay traps. Even primary school-going children sell them for pocket money.

The booming business, especially at this time of the year, can be found in virtually every trading centre, market and towns in counties of the former western, Nyanza, parts of north Rift Valley and crossing the Kenya-Uganda border into Eastern Uganda.

According to traders at Busia border in Uganda, apart from sales within Uganda for local consumption, huge quantities of the insect are exported for sale to the Kenyan markets where the demand is much higher.

Huge quantities “In Uganda we also capture huge quantities of a popular grasshopper called swenene, which is the biggest delicacy here and you can find it being hawked everywhere including markets, bars and restaurants,” they said.

On the Kenyan side, a major dealer in the termite business, Kalistus Mukhwana said that although he is based in Kakamega town, his termite business operations have taken him to Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu counties.

He said there are many different species of termites some which fly out of their colonies during the night, day or evening. All of them, Mukhwana, explained have different local names like tsifwetere and tsimbikhwa, which come out at night and tsisisi and makabuli, which come out during the day.

“Most of the latter are consumed when they are still alive while the former are usually fried to boost their sweetness,” he said. “Depending on the supply, a standard glass is sold for Sh30, if supply is high, and between Sh70 and 120, when scarce,” he said.

Mukhwana said fried insects are often transported in 90kg sacks to various market centres in the region while small dealers transport them in 20 litre plastic containers or baskets.

On a good day, he says, he takes home not less than Sh50,000 after selling a sack of the insects, or even more depending on the quantities of the delicacy he can get.

“The beauty of the fried termites is that they are not perishable and can stay for a long time, if well kept,” Mukhwana said.

According to dealers interviewed, revenue generated tends to be higher from sales in major towns such as Kakamega, Webuye, Bungoma, Kitale, Kisii, Busia, Luanda, Eldoret, Kitale, Turbo and Malaba because prices charged per glass, 500g, 1kg and 2kg tins are higher.

During investigations, People Daily found women, men and school-going children selling the insects in almost every trading centre and market. They also sell on the roadside to travellers in public service vehicles and towns in Bungoma, Kakamega, Kisumu, Siaya, Mbale, Kitale and Siaya, among others.

According to a recent report by International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, studies shows that termites can be exploited to provide high-quality diets, especially in the developing countries, which have been plagued by iron and zinc deficiencies and poor supply of dietary polyunsaturated fatty acid sources.