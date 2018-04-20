NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Appellate court adjourns St Mary's hospitals case

Roy Lumbe

An appeal by American priest Dr Bill Fryda seeking to quash a decision by the High Court ordering him to surrender the multi-billion shilling St Mary’s Mission hospitals to a group of Catholic nuns’ yesterday failed to proceed after the nun’s lawyer failed to appear in court.

The matter which had been slated for hearing before the Appellate court sitting in Nakuru was adjourned to a later date after an application by the nuns’ lawyer Winnie Wambugu, who sought postponement of yesterday’s hearing date.

According to a letter filed in court, Wambugu had informed the court that she was due to travel out of the country requesting a further date, an application which was not opposed by the parties in the case.

Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale ole Kantai in their ruling allowed the application for adjournment directing that the parties get a new date at the courts registry.

