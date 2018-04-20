Kiraitu urges traders to register with NHIF

Dorcas Mbatia @PeopleDailyKe

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has threatened to close Gakoromone open-air market until all the traders are enlisted as National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) members.

He said the cover is necessary because the traders are exposed to harsh conditions that predispose them to many diseases, adding that Meru can only be great if all residents are healthy.

Speaking during a clean-up exercise yesterday, the county boss urged traders to apply for the cover saying that it caters for in and outpatient services. “We cannot make Meru great if people are sick.

To achieve this, nobody will be allowed to transact any business at Gakoromone without an NHIF card and we will close the market if you fail to register,” he said. Kiraitu, however, assured the traders that he will send officials to register them at the market to ease congestion at the NHIF offices.

The county chief had earlier urged all the residents in the region to register with NHIF within 60 days or else risk being barred from accessing treatment from any public hospital in the area.

He warned that anybody who fails to register for the cover within the stipulated time will be forced to acquire the document before getting medical services from any health facility which is managed by the county government.

Speaking when he commissioned the hospital boards last week, he said his government is concerned over the high hospital bills some families without the cards incur forcing some families to sell property and hold fund raisers to pay hospital bills.