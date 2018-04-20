Why more Kenyan women love porn

It’s no longer a secret, the fairer sex is watching pornograpgy without shame. Why? We find out

Wambui Virginia @kuivirgie

Gone are the days when people talked about pornography in hushed tones. In fact, it was believed that men were more likely to pick a porn habit.

However, times have changed and if the recent poll is anything to go by, Kenyan women love porn. According to a survey by Pornhub, Kenyan women watch more porn than their sisters in Europe and United States.

Pornhub found that 71 per cent of its female users visit the portal using a smartphone and are 16 per cent more likely to reach for the device more than men. And even though a desktop or laptop may be a go-to device for men, women are 34 per cent less likely to choose computers.

Females, however, are 16 per cent more likely to grab their smartphone and 10 per cent more likely to reach for a tablet. Talk of women loving privacy. But why are more and more women turning to porn? Maureen Juma has been in a relationship for over two years and she secretly watches porn.

“Since I started watching porn, I realised that my relationship was getting better. I do get new ideas. There are times that I suggest certain ideas to my partner, and he wonders how realistic they are, but he has never complained. I have used it to enhance my relationship,” she says.

On the other hand, Lisa Ann and her partner do watch porn together and they don’t see any problem with it. It has always worked for them.

“We do not watch to copy what they are doing, but there is some gratification we derive from watching it together. It is some sort of fetish,” says Lisa.

According to psychotherapist, Beatrice Nderitu, the issue of women habitually using porn may not be something new, but it’s just that it is beginning to surface. “Traditionally, women’s voices have been against porn. It’s seen as more of a male thing, because men are visually stimulated.

But that doesn’t mean women aren’t. Men are just maybe more so,” she says. And as porn becomes more rife, women are using porn to get themselves in the mood for sex or to enjoy their sexuality on their own.

They are also using it to learn new sexual techniques or to explore sexually adventurous situations and to satisfy a general curiosity about sex overall.

However, women who become regular users can suffer depression and low self-esteem because it can be hard to reconcile their enjoyment of porn with their intellectual dislike of seeing women used as sex objects.

Relationship expert, Chris Hart, says when a partner is continuously exposed to these materials whilst in a relationship, there is a likelihood that they will want their partner to act and look in a certain way, creating unreasonable expectations.

This in a way creates a romantic break-up, especially if one partner was not aware. They might feel like they are not good enough.

If you are uncomfortable with your partner watching porn, it’s prudent to talk about it and if they agree to stop, but continue with the habit, then that could indicate that they are addicted and should seek some form of professional counselling.

“Orgasm releases a dopamine-oxytocin high that has been compared to a heroin hit, and many regular users of Internet porn report experiencing an almost trance-like effect that not only makes them feel oblivious to the world, but also gives them a sense of power that they don’t have in real life.

The PC becomes an erogenous zone. The more you keep trying to put porn out of your mind, the more it keeps popping back in,” Nderitu adds.

In a marriage, however, the couple may not agree on matters porn. Sociologist Gidraph Wairire says this is, especially so when they have different religious beliefs. One partner may believe in one thing and refuse to be open-minded in a relationship.

This causes one partner not to talk about the issue. Additionally, porn addicts find that they can’t interact properly with their spouse during sex.

“Pornography may trigger trauma to one partner, which may influence them negatively leading to low self-esteem. It also injure their self-confidence.

The victims have thoughts of worthlessness and sometimes fear as they don’t understand whether it’s their fault or not,” Wairire says.