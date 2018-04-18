Pastoralists get Sh9.8b cushion against effects of drought

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenwambingu

The government with the support of World Bank, has invested Sh9.8 billion to cushion pastoral communities in 14 Arid and Semi-Arid Counties (ASAL) against impacts of drought.

The funds, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said, will help bolster resilience and livelihoods of the pastoral communities through a five-year regional pastoral livelihood resilience project.

Kiunjuri said the programme will focus on among other interventions, improving livestock water structures, water pans, establishment of livestock breeding centres and equipping county and regional laboratories.

He, however, said that to avoid extra losses as experienced in the past, the government will closely keep track of the projects by registering them to ensure that intended objectives are achieved within specified period.

“If you, for instance, look at some of the intervention projects done in ASAL you will realise that some projects are repeated within the same area almost every other year in round circles without any tangible results.

This time we have to make sure that all the projects are registered and well recorded so that they can be easily monitored,” said Kiunjuri during the official opening of the executive seminar on the Kenya Livestock insurance programme (KLIP) for Members of Parliament at a Mombasa hotel.

The CS reiterated that the government will continue supporting livestock farmers in ASAL areas through Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme, adding that livestock contributes about 42 per cent of the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product and more than 12 per cent of the national GDP.

“Livestock are also a means of livelihood supplying food commodities such as meat, milk and eggs and account for 30 per cent of total marketed agricultural products,” said Kiunjuri adding that the subsector employs about 50 per cent of the country’s agricultural labour force.