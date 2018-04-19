Mandago demands 30pc jobs for locals

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has directed a Chinese company awarded the Sh6 billion tender to construct the Southern Bypass in Eldoret to hire 30 per cent of its labour force from the locals before it can start work.

He also wants the contractor to use the original design which indicated dual carriageways instead of the single lane that he says was changed to without consultation from other stakeholders.

The company was awarded the African Development Bank-funded project aimed at easing traffic congestion in Eldoret town. Addressing the media in the town, Mandago said residents must benefit from the project which entails, among others, the construction of the road from Eldoret International Airport to the junction near University of Eldoret along the busy Eldoret-Iten highway.

The governor vowed not to allow the contractor to hire youths from other regions at the expense of the locals as has happened in other counties where multi-billion-shilling projects have been implemented.

He said the county has adequate number of skilled and unskilled manpower and that there is no need for the contractor to hire labour force from elsewhere.

The governor said local leaders will support and accord total goodwill to the contractor if their conditions are met. “It is the only way the local community and politicians will feel part and parcel of the ADB-funded project in the region and save it from stalling over skewed hiring of the workforce,” he said.

“We will demand both skilled and unskilled job opportunities from the contractor who has been awarded the tender to construct the Southern Bypass in the region. Only then can support the project in full,” he added.