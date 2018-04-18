Reconstitute IEBC with sobriety, responsibility

The resignation of three commissioners from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday left the electoral management body wobbling on shaky ground , its future uncertain.

However, the resignation of the commission’s vice chair Consolata Nkatha-Maina and commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat did not come as a surprise, but was the culmination of internal strife and bad blood in the agency’s top hierarchy.

That there had been no love lost between chairman Wafula Chebukati and the trio who threw in the towel unceremoniously, had been evident since the turbulent time of the annulled presidential election of August 8 and its repeat last October.

The differences are seen as anchored on rival political forces, at whose behest the commissioners have been accused of acting.

With the new state of affairs, and reading the body language of political forces that have the lawful mandate to disband and reconstitute the commission, it is evident that sooner than later the process to reconstitute the agency will be kick-started.

This will put Kenya in a class of its own as nation with the dubious distinction of tolerating electoral agencies for just on term. The reasons that have brought the electoral body to such a critical juncture may now not be as important as the need to put in complete new order an electoral infrastructure that Kenyans can have faith in.

By all indications, the process of rebuilding another electoral body, that Kenyans are all too familiar with, is in the offing. We call on the political sides that have high stakes in the process to play their role with utmost responsibility and within constitutional brackets.

The fray that has erupted, fanned by key politicians who have called on Chebukati and the remaining two commissioners to also resign, is not the way to go in reconstituting IEBC. The Constitution has a clear and elaborate procedure on how the electoral commission can cease to be in office and how a new one can be contracted.

The procedure does not include hounding the chairman out of office through political scolding and intimidation. The process, if it is to happens, must be such that it meets the highest standards of integrity acceptable to Kenyans, if the circus of revolving doors at the electoral body is to be avoided in future.

Despite the motive(s) that could be informing the siege at IEBC, it may be imperative to point out that the electoral body deserves to be accorded a culture of longevity and stability because it is one of the pillars on which the democracy that Kenyans so desire is founded.