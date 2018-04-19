Matiba bid farewell to family before he died, says widow

Bernard Gitau and Dinah Ondari @PeopleDailyKe

Kenneth Matiba bid farewell to his family before he died, his widow Edith Matiba disclosed yesterday. Briefing former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) who visited the family of the former Cabinet minister and multiparty crusader, Edith said Matiba’s time to rest was due because he had suffered enough.

She said Matiba’s ill-health following his detention in 1990 had taken a heavy toll on the family, both emotionally and materially. “His condition reduced our lifestyle to that of being in and out of hospital,”she said.

Mama Ngina said Matiba will be remembered for his contribution to the country while Kalonzo said the former Kiharu MP’s suffering was not in vain while At the same time, Matiba’s family has thanked Kenyans for their support, singling out President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support since he took over in 2013. In a statement read by his son Raymond, they promised to keep their father’s principles and urged Kenyans to set aside their differences and celebrate his life.

At the Senate, members called for the prosecution of people responsible for Matiba’s detention. Paying tribute to Matiba at the Senate, James Orengo (Siaya) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), said some of his tormentors were still alive.