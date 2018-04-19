Health CS pledges to net rogues officials fleecing NHIF

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has put rogue National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) officials, who collude with some private hospitals to fleece the fund, on notice.

She said she will not condone plunder of public funds through corrupt deals and promised to seal loopholes that have been exploited by the rogues to settle fraudulent claims.

“It is true that the facilities collude with NHIF officials to forward to the board claims that ought not to have settled,” she said. Speaking after a closed-door meeting with NHIF top management, Kariuki promised tough action against those implicated in the scam.

“I am warning those that have been involved or plan to get involved that we require every shilling to serve Kenyans,” she said, adding that plans are underway to digitise NHIF services to seal off graft avenues exploited by the rogues.

The warning comes at a time the ministry plans to roll out 100 per cent Universal Health Coverage in Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri before it is unveiled in all counties.

However, the programme will run parallel to a partial pilot—to be done in a minimum of 10,000 households across the remaining 43 counties. “We have done a readiness assessment survey in all the 47 counties but the additional work will be done in the four counties.”

Meanwhile, Form One students will be enlisted for NHIF cover begging month. The minister confirmed the process of taking their biometric data will be facilitated by the ministry of ICT when schools reopen for the second term.