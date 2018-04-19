Cops disperse striking lecturers

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has maintained that no amount of threats or intimidation will push them back to the lecture halls unless the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is signed and implemented.

This comes after the striking lecturers were stopped by police officers from holding a peaceful demonstration from the University of Nairobi graduation grounds to the Education ministry offices at Jogoo House yesterday.

Minutes after launching the demonstrations, police from the Nairobi’s Central police station barricaded the road and ordered the striking dons to disperse, saying that the strike was declared illegal by the courts.

Addressing the lecturers on Koinange Street, Central Police police boss Robinson Thuku said that he was given instructions by his bosses to bar them from accessing the Central Business District (CBD).

“You (lecturers) cannot continue with this protest because you are defying court orders that declared the strike illegal but above all, my bosses have said that the protest should not continue,” said Thuku.

Despite the protest being unsuccessful, union officials proceeded to Jogoo House where they presented a copy of their memorandum to Basic Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang after they were told Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was not in.