Lionesses back in country with heads held high

National women rugby sevens team, Lionesses is unfazed by failure to register favourable results in the Hong Kong series and Commonwealth Games.

The team which jetted back home yesterday said it had a learning experience, which may come in handy during the forthcoming Africa Championships.

During the Honk Kong Championships, the Kenyans missed a slot to qualify for the World Rugby series after falling to South Africa in the quarter- finals before winding up in the sixth position in the Commonwealth Games which concluded in Gold Coast, South Africa.

The team’s coach Kevin Wambua said it was always going to be tough facing New Zealand and Canada who are ranked second and third respectively in the world, adding that his charges gave their all despite losing.

“The team is still work in progress and I must laud my players for standing to their own to give a good account of themselves against big guns.

Against South Africa for instance in the Commonwealth Games, we were lucky to lose in sudden death and we took the defeat in stride hoping to come back in a bigger way should we qualify to the event in future,” said Wambua.

Boasting of six Olympians in the squad, Lionesses wound up the Honk Kong series with their heads up by beating the same South African side as well as Wales despite failure to earn a slot in the world rugby Series.

The team skipper Philadelphia Olando said she had observed drastic improvement in the team during both competitions, adding that dedication and teamwork were the buzzwords in the squad.