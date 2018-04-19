Fourth Kyisa games enter Day Three with end-to-end swings

Philip Kamakya @Peoplesport11

The fourth edition of the Kenya Youth Inter-county competition entered Day Three across various grounds in Wote, Makueni County with pulsating action expected today after many teams reached the knockout stages on yesterday.

In football men, Meru county team who have been crushing out of the competition in the semi-finals stage sailed through to the last 16 after edging Elgeyo Marakwet 3-2 in a scintillating five-goal thriller tie.

Speaking to People Daily after the win, Meru head coach Shem Ondiek who doubles up as the second tier’s league side Talanta said this year’s completion is very competitive although he expects to do better this round.

“I have followed keenly this year’s competition and so far specifically football the standards have gone high and I expect a big challenge because teams have prepared well for these games since 2016.

I know we will triumph in the knockout stages,” said Ondiek. In other Pool B fixture, inaugural winners Kajiado were stunned by Elgeyo Marakwet in the second preliminary tie crush out despite fine start against Meru on Monday.

The seasoned tactician however made clear his intentions of scouting talents out of the competition for his side in NSL. “Although I am concentrating with my team to clinch this year’s title, I am also looking for talent even from my opponents because we have potent talent in our country,” said Ondiek.

Meanwhile, the 2015 champions Kwale despite losing against hosts Makueni in pool A opening match sailed through after defeating winning less Tharaka Nithi 2-0 in their second match.

Makueni by the virtue of winning two opening matches where the first team to make it to the knockout stages winning 2-0 against Tharaka Nithi who crashed out.

In Pool G 2016 edition hosts Siaya topped the pool with six points to earn last 16 berths alongside Kiambu with Turkana and Tana River making it in Group F.