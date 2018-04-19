Karoki, Kirui geared up for Sunday’s London marathon

David Macharia and Emmanuel Masinde @Peoplesport11

Former World half marathon silver medallist Bedan Karoki and former two-time World marathon champion Abel Kirui are oozing with confidence ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.

Karoki who has been training in Nyahururu promised to run a good race in his second appearance at the London race. He finished third last year in the race which is one of the World Marathon Majors.

It was also his debut at the 42km full event. Karoki who pulled out this year’s World Half marathon championships held in Valencia, Spain due to hamstring injury said he had fully recovered and expects to do well in London. Prior to pulling out of World Half he had successfully defended Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon in United Arabs Emirates. “I feel in good shape and expect to run well.

I have recovered from the injury that prevented me from running in the World Half,” Karoki said after doing final workout on Tuesday morning before leaving for the British capital.

A silver medalist at both the World Half Marathon and World Cross Country championships, Karoki is eager to shed the bridesmaid tag and elevate himself to the coveted gold medal status.

The Japan-based Nyahururu athlete upped his preparation for the weekend race, running long distances in the high altitude home area, two days a week to build on his endurance. “I don’t want to predict any outcome in London but I am praying the race will go at a 2:06 (two hours and six minutes) pace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kirui has set his eyes on a podium finish when he makes another attempt on the London race. The 2016 Chicago marathon champion said he is optimistic to prove his doubters wrong an injury plagued career that has kept him away from action before he recovered with a win at the Chicago race but later failed to defend the title in 2017.

I’m now in a very good shape and I will be seeking to come home with the title that has been ellusive for a long time now. I know the race will be very competitive but I want to assure my fans that I will do my best, I’m a fighter” said Kirui who is an inspector, as he left for London.

At the same time, British athletics great Mo Farah admitted yesterday that he faces an uphill task to win this year’s London marathon with the likes of two-time winner Eliud Kipchoge in the field but says he will fight for a podium place.

“It’s a great feeling not to have the same pressure as I do on the track,” Farah told a pre-race press conference. “If the guys set off at world-record pace, I’ll go with them, why not? A win would be amazing for me. It’s going to be different but every race I go into I aim to fight for a podium place.”