Jangwani Camp opens for extreme sports lovers

Site seeks to promote upcountry tourism and help stem the tide of domestic tourists flocking national parks

Wangari Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

When most people go out for leisure, they spend lots of time eating and drinking and rarely engage in vigorous activities to exercise their bodies.

The new Jangwani Camp in Kiharu, Murang’a county, is changing the dimension of tourism in the area by providing a platform where people who love extreme sports can spend their free time.

The camp, which was established a year ago, is located few kilometres from Murang’a town but it can also be accessed from Sagana town route, as it is barely two kilometres from Sagana. Jangwani offers camping, white water rafting, easy water rafting, swimming, kayaking, cliff diving, mountain biking and archery.

Guests seeking a different experience can spend their time fishing along the river where tilapia is common and if lucky, one can get a catch. On arrival, the first thing that caught our eyes were well-tendered flowered gardens. A beautiful backdrop of three waterfalls offer a magical site that one would wish to remember forever.

This scene is perfect for video or photo shoots, especially weddings. John Kuria, the owner of the camp says there are no accommodation rooms set up as yet but those who intend to spend nights here are given camping tents. “The ground can hold up to 200 tents.

The ample grounds provide space for social event such as weddings, partying and team building,” he adds. Food is only cooked here on order and mainly traditional African dishes are served.

The guests are, however, not prohibited to carry their own foodstuff, which they can also prepare and cook to their taste within the camp.

Jangwani Camp is located on the fridges of River Sagana (also called River Tana), which is largely known for white water sports. Parts of the river near Sagana town are strategic for rafting, kayaking or fishing expenditions.

Kuria says he thought of establishing the camp after realising that Murang’a county has enormous potential in tourism, yet very little has been unleashed.

Kuria has been working in the tourism sector for more than 20 years. He says he has taken tourists on trips to many parts of the African continent and he felt the urge of creating a destination where people who visit the county can get to explore its beauty.

“I have gone to many places but I have not seen a county as beautiful as Kenya and I thought of something I could do to contribute to the growth of tourism. That’s when Jangwani camp came to be,” he said.

The land he acquired had been lying idle for many years and when he bought it, neighbours were curious what he planned to do with it. “It has turned out to be one of the most beautiful places in the county,” he adds. Water rafting mainly attracts foreign tourists but the locals are also slowly warming up to the sport.

“I feel good when I see the locals coming here to explore, learn and have fun and enjoy what nature has to offer,” he says. Kuria says the essence of having so many activities in the camp is for guests to bond among them and to provide a platform for exercise.

Those who go for water rafting or kayaking are given protection gear and are also accompanied by a trained guide to ensure their safety. Charges vary from one activity to the other. Camping goes for Sh1,500 per person; kayaking, Sh2,500; rafting Sh2,000 to Sh6,000; cycling Sh1,000; archery Sh1,000 and hiking Sh500.

Having created a good network with travel agents, Kuria largely relies on them to get clients to his camp. He says the county has a huge room for tourism expansion and is calling for more people to invest in hospitality facilities, which would spur growth in tourism.

The camp also seeks to promote upcountry tourism breaking the trend of people trooping to national parks and major towns during holiday seasons. “Murang’a is rich cultural and historical heritage in addition to magnificent sceneries but very little is known about them, ” he regrets.

Kuria says the exclusion of Murang’a county in the Mt Kenya Tourism Circuit makes it lose so much revenue as many people opt to go to already established tourism destinations in Nyeri and Laikipia counties.

“Every county has its unique features and combining them together would form a good package to sell out to the rest of the country and beyond,” says Kuira.