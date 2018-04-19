Newborn’s first hour of life

The birth of a baby is one of life’s most special moments. A successful transition for the baby from the womb to the world is heavily dependent on a number of physical changes. Indeed, the first 24 hours of an infant’s life are usually busy as the young one adjusts to the new environment, as Evelyn Makena outlines

1. Cutting the cord

Within the first few minutes of birth, the umbilical cord is cut. It’s clamped near the navel ending the newborn’s reliance on the placenta for nutrition and oxygen. Some blood samples of the baby’s cord may be taken by the doctor for screening later on. The area where the babies cord is cut needs to be kept clean and dry to ensure it heals properly.

2. The first breath

While in the womb, the baby relies on the mother’s placenta to breathe. At birth the newborn’s lungs are filled with fluid.

Air move into the lungs as the baby takes the first breathe within seconds after birth. While in the womb, blood circulation occurs through special connections away from the lung.

On taking the first breath, blood is pumped to the lungs to help in exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Some babies have more fluid in their lungs and stimulating them to cry helps bring fluid to the surface where it can be suctioned through the mouth or nose.

3. Keeping the baby warm

A newborn is wet as it’s covered in amniotic fluid. The fluid may easily become cold, therefore, drying the baby and covering them in warm blankets is important to prevent heat loss.

Usually, babies are born with large heads compared to body size. The big surface area on the head leads to a lot of heat loss, thus the need to immediately cover it with a hat.

Skin to skin contact by placing the baby on the mother’s chest or abdomen helps a baby maintain a steady body temperature after birth and promotes bonding.

4. Feeding

Many mothers would want to cuddle their little ones when they are born. As the mother initiates skin to skin contact with their baby, it gives them a cue to breastfeed.

Mothers then help the baby latch on the breasts to feed and receive nurturing. Babies born before 37 complete weeks of gestation do not have a developed breastfeeding reflex at birth.

Since the preterm babies cannot suckle, they are fed through tubes. A mother expresses the breast milk to tube feed preemies.

5. Vitamin K shot

A vitamin K injection is administered to the baby after birth. This is usually a life-saving intervention to prevent uncontrolled bleeding.

Vitamin K is stored and metabolised in the liver, therefore; none of it is passed from a pregnant mother to the foetus through the placenta during gestation period.

Newborns are deficient of the vitamin that aids in blood clotting. Lack of vitamin K in a baby may lead to excessive bleeding, which can cause death in severe cases.

6. Health assessment

Testing takes place within minutes after the baby has been born to help evaluate their state of health. Apgar test is one of the earliest checks.

The test is based on a scoring system that evaluates vital signs and responsiveness. It evaluates signs such as the pulse rate, skin colour and respiration.

Doctors also test the heart, lungs and circulatory systems to determine whether they are adjusting well to the new environment.

7. The wee

Normally a baby will pass urine within the first 24 hours after birth. A developing baby’s kidneys begin producing urine from nine weeks to 12 weeks of pregnancy and they actually pee in the womb.

At birth their bladders are small and cannot hold much fluid. As the baby grows up, they are able to maintain the body’s fluids as their kidneys increase the rate at which they filter blood.

8. Physical examination

A physical examination is conducted to determine the baby is healthy. The examination includes measurement of temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, weight, length, head circumference.

The measurements help determine whether the baby’s weight is ideal based on the number of weeks of pregnancy. It also helps determine newborns with low birth weight and take the necessary measures.

9. Baby’s first poop

A baby’s first stool is formed of bile, skin, hair, white blood cells and other substances a baby ingests from the amniotic fluid while in the womb.

Referred to as meconium, it starts forming at 16 weeks of gestation as the fetus matures. Babies have the ability to hold the greenish, dark and odourless substance until birth. Newborn babies pass meconium for the first two or three days after birth.

10. Screening

Newborns undergo screening to check for certain disorders. Blood samples are drawn from the babies to conduct the tests.

The screening helps identify conditions such as sickle cell anaemia and HIV/ Aids, which if not treated from the onset can hinder a baby’s healthy growth.

At the moment, Kenya offers newborn screening for HIV that provides results within an hour. This way, infants diagnosed with HIV are immediately put on antiretroviral therapy, which significantly increases their chances of survival.