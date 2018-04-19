The Mini revolution

Just like a panda, a Mini is instantly loveable. The classic car made its way into the hearts of millions, thanks in no small part to Mr Bean. I was one of those smitten by the little car but by the time I was old enough to drive I was too tall to fit in it.

My driving experiences of the classic Mini was therefore not its famed go-kart handling. I was too busy getting irritated by the narrowness of the foot-well, which meant I missed the clutch every time I went to change gears. I was forced to sit at an offset angle, with barely an inch between my scalp and the roof.

I wanted to love it but I simply couldn’t enjoy it. I tried three times with three different classic Minis but for me, and presumably people of that average altitude, it just doesn’t fit right. It’s like wearing a pair of shoes one size too small, which only serves to make walking awkward.

A Mini is the definitive small car, globally renowned for its smallness. It obviously wasn’t designed with big people in mind. Thankfully though, that was then. Over the weekend I had the keys to a 2010 Mini Cooper. Mini is owned by BMW, who are German, and therefore, very sensible.

When BMW launched the new Mini, it was an absolute success! Market research indicated the looks were, by far, the main reason people bought the Mini. While I agree it’s a gorgeous little thing, its distracting cuteness hides the fact it’s not as small as the original.

That meant when non-short people sat in the cars at dealerships all over the world, they felt comfortable. There’s more room in the foot well so they could change gears and, therefore, enjoyed driving them. They may look cute but drivability is what made them sell.

Mini makes many variants of its modern icon but I found the 2010 1.6 litre mid-range Cooper 2-door hatch to encompass what in my mind is the perfect Mini. It has 121 horsepower but there’s a 208hp John Cooper Works version if speed is your real need.

There really isn’t any need though because in real life, on real roads, fun, not speed, is the real need. BMW took seven years of development to make the new Mini as unveiled in 2001. Since then BMW has crammed all manner of safety and convenience features tipping the scale at with this at 1,140 kgs, a far cry from the utilitarian original.

This means to go anywhere you will have to put the throttle pedal down and bring the revs up. You will also have to shuffle the six-speed manual regularly as the terrain rises, turns and falls. And you will enjoy every moment. It runs into corners like an excitable puppy when you get the gear shifts right.

Do that and a smile will automatically appear on your face, and you will crave more so you’ll drive more. Despite the 60mm increase in length over its predecessor, it feels like you’re driving a shoebox with an engine. It’s comfortable, smooth and quick. It’s a quirky alternative to the soulless Japanese small cars.

The interior especially looks like it was designed as a joke taken too far. But that huge circular speedo gives it character, setting off a bubbly theme where cup-holders, speakers and air vents are all neatly encircled. It almost seems alive and vibrant, with a jump in its step that can only be the result of a deep passion infused into the car during assembly.

However, all this Mini coolness comes at a very steep price: approximately Sh1.4 million, if your negotiation skills are sharp. Mini has never had a dealership in Kenya, and classic Mini enthusiasts scrape by on salvage or import parts. But their cars are simple and can be fixed at home using, little more than a pair of pliers.

The Modern Mini is anything but simple and worse still; the fuel consumption is anything but impressive. Proceed with passion and caution.