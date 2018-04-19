MCAs want varsity renamed after Matiba

Members of Murang’a County Assembly want Murang’a University of Technology renamed Kenneth Matiba University of Technology honour of the fallen veteran politician.

Ithiru ward representative Francis Kibe moved the motion on Tuesday afternoon, when MCAs suspended House business to pay tribute to the multiparty democracy hero. Members overwhelmingly supported the motion, saying renaming the university would ensure Matiba’s legacy lives on.

They described Matiba, who died on Sunday aged 85, as a fighter who sacrificed his health and wealth for the sake of democracy. Kibe said Matiba, being one of the founding members of the university, deserves the honour to inspire current and future generations.

Subsequently, the Assembly directed the county Education executive Reuben Nyagia to initiate negotiations on the proposal with the university management and the ministry.

“The late Matiba was the engine behind Murang’a University College. He donated a lot of money to have the institution established. It is in order for the institution to be named after him,” said Kibe.

Members described Matiba as a role model in education, sports, farming and business sectors. Nominated MCA Stephen Chege also proposed that a monument of the late politician be erected in Murang’a town in his memory. Assembly Speaker Nduati Kariuki said the county must work towards safeguarding the legacy of the former Kiharu MP.

“He was a great teacher, a leader and an inspiration to many and political leaders should emulate his selflessness to serve people,” said Nduati. MCAs’ push to have the university renamed comes just a day after Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura proposed the same.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, in a separate event, proposed that water projects which were close to Matiba’s heart be named after him. Meanwhile, Murang’a residents will benefit from free services at the Kenneth Matiba Eye and Dental Clinic for one week.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria said the hospital draws the inspiration from Matiba’s exceptional desire to serve the people. “The county government recognises Matiba as hero and named the hospital after him and he made efforts to come and officially open it despite his health condition then,” he said.