Gor endure harrowing hiccups, but Sonko comes in handy

James Magayi @magayijim

Turbulent and chaotic closely illustrate Gor Mahia’s build-up to their season changing CAF Confederation Cup return-leg tie with Supersport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa tonight.

Uncertainty is rife ahead of the 7:00pm kick-off as the team left for Pretoria just 22 hours before owing to visa hitches at the South African Embassy in Nairobi.

Consequently, Gor will not have a prior feel of the pitch. The prohibitive South African visa requirements aside, Gor’s air tickets were paid by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko after a mix-up between Ministry of Sports and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) left K’Ogalo without a flight 48 hours to the game.

The move by Sonko came as a relief following 24 hours of conflicting information about the team’s departure. Organising secretary Judith Nyangi said that the exact number of players to travel is still unknown as some players are yet to receive visas.

“We have received 30 tickets from the governor so we are good to go. Most of the players have received visas while some are still at the embassy trying to get theirs. I believe the team will leave at 8pm this evening (yesterday),” she said.

Worse for Gor is that dependable cogs Jacques Tuyisenge and Ephrem Guikan may not be part of a squad that bids to conserve a narrow 1-0 victory achieved in Nairobi 10 days ago and land the one-time continental champions into Confederation Cup group stage.

Despite the chaos preceding this fixture, Gor retain strong hopes of progressing at the expense of the PSL strugglers.

Supersport have only won once in their last 10 fixtures, a 2-1 home victory over Petro Atletico in this competition but vicariously hung one point above relegation in the league with three matches left. The goals-shy ‘Matsatsantsa’ must beat Gor in order to progress.

K’Ogalo will miss the services of midfield battering ram Ernest Wendo who is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards and are likely to deploy center half Joachim Oluoch at right back. Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch recovered in time for the trip and is first choice between the stick while Wesley Onguso, Haron Shakava and Joash Onyango will retain their roles.

Coach Dylan Kerr will be forced to pair Philemon Otieno with either Humphrey Mieno or Lawrence Juma at the heart of midfield in Wendo’s absence with vast option in offensive flanks.

“Every player in the team is capable and knows what is required of them in the second leg. They did what was needed and won at home so now we must see out the rest of the game to progress. I’m impressed by the players’ attitude and we all want to make the group stage.

Very few of them have played at this level but look how they are taking it, with admirable discipline,” said Kerr. “We have our game plan and we do not really want to preempt how they will play so we’ll just stick to ours and tweak if need be.

I am hopeful that we will progress. We have worked hard to be ready despite the gulf in financial fortunes with our opponents,” Kerr said when asked of his team’s chance of progress.