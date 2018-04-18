Ushuru taxed as goals dry in NSL competition

It might have been a weekend the National Super League (NSL) yielded only 19 goals in eight matches, but ultimately left the status quo in the Championship remain almost intact.

Altogether, six matches ended in draws but only leaders Western Stima on 27 points beat their title rivals KCB 2-1 on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo.

The other match between Coast Stima and GFE 105 never materialised as the visiting team failed to show up at Mbaraki Grounds thus losing free points.

However, Western Stima might be all smiles for widening the gap at the apex to four points over the bankers who incidentally have a match in hand. Round 12 offered precious little elsewhere as other potential bigwigs failed to make meaningful impact.

Of note were Kenya Police and Kibera Black Stars who are in the top half of the log being, but were frustrated by relative minnows.

Ushuru also had to be thankful for their 1-1 draw at Camp Toyoyo versus stubborn Kisumu Allstars in another titanic clash. Charles Korea’s Police only managed to tie 1-1 with fellow security side Administration Police at Karuturi Grounds.

Kenya Police currently sitting pretty on third position with 21 points were expected to have an easy run against 17th placed AP but instead Benlee Juma’s side were resolute and were keen to prove a point against their arch rivals.