FKF to unveil Sh130m production equipment

Local football enthusiasts are in for a treat after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa announced advanced plans to import state-of-the-art production equipment that would ensure live broadcasting of all crucial matches locally.

Mwendwa told People Daily that the equipment which is complete with Outside Broadcasting vans, cables, monitors, cameras and recorders, is expected in the country before the end of the month and that apart from quenching the thirst of many television viewers, it will also be used to generate revenue for the federation and also create employment.

“World football governing body Fifa gives every federation a grant of Sh125 million annually where Sh50 million is meant for administration and Sh75 million meant for football development. However, we applied for a lump sum Sh 130 million for the 2015-2018 circle and Fifa gave us the money, so we expect the production materials before the end of this month,” Mwendwa said.

He added: “When the equipment arrives, we target to raise at least Sh20 million (200,000 dollars) annually. We will be producing local matches especially national team matches and the key local leagues and sell the videos at Sh500,000 (5,000 dollars) to any interested parties.”

The country’s top league, Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has been without a broadcast sponsor since DSTV SuperSport pulled out their support, but the latest development would be good news for KPL fans as well as the National Super League fans who will now be able to watch most of the matches on televisions.