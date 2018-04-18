Mourinho says Sh12.8b Pogba can leave

Madrid, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Jose Mourinho is ready to let Paul Pogba leave Manchester United in a sensational move this summer. Mourinho (right) has run out of patience with the club’s record signing and has included Pogba on a list of players who can be sold as he attempts to close the gap on new champions Manchester City.

The prospect of Pogba leaving Old Trafford two years after returning to the club for £89million has moved a step closer since Pep Guardiola revealed 11 days ago that the player was offered to City in January. Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho has deteriorated rapidly this season and the 25-year-old was substituted again in Sunday’s home defeat by West Brom.

The Frenchman has been left on the bench or taken off in seven of his last 11 games. It is not what United envisaged after re-signing their former academy player from Juventus in the summer of 2016, and Old Trafford chief Ed Woodward will be reluctant to part with such a marquee figure so quickly.

But Pogba has struggled to fit into Mourinho’s system at United and has not produced enough performances like his man-of-the-match display in the Manchester derby.

It remains uncertain whether he will be in the team for Wednesday’s trip to Bournemouth or, more importantly, what is now United’s biggest game of the season against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. -DAILYMAIL